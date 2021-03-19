PAYDAY 3 arriverà nel 2023PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: LA BATTAGLIA DI NEIGHBORVILLE SU NINTENDO SWITCHRedmi Note 10 Pro sta arrivando!Microsoft Flight Simulator: Raddoppio delle prestazioni con un ...L’impatto della tecnologia sull’industria della finanzaSony e RTS hanno annunciato l'acquisizione di Evolution Championship ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, l’espansione L’Ira dei Druidi arriva il 29 ...SCARLET NEXUS sarà disponibile a giugnoTerraria disponibile anche su StadiaGTA Online: Ricompense Doppie in Arena War

Questa sera, venerdì 19 marzo 2021, alle ore 21,20 su Rai 2 va in onda la nona puntata della quarta

The Good Doctor 4: le anticipazioni (trama e cast) della nona puntata (Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021) Questa sera, venerdì 19 marzo 2021, alle ore 21,20 su Rai 2 va in onda la nona puntata della quarta (4) stagione di The Good Doctor, la fortunata serie tv con protagonista il dottor Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), giovane chirurgo affetto da disturbi dello spettro autistico e dalla sindrome del Savant. Ma cosa succederà stasera? Vediamo insieme le anticipazioni sulla nona puntata. trama Shaun ha una cotta per la nuova dottoressa che lavora in Radiologia e ne parla con Lea. Claire viene accusata, da una paziente di colore, di essersi comportata da razzista, avendo avuto un pregiudizio sulla sua persona comportando una diagnosi sbagliata. Claire dopo aver inizialmente negato, si rende conto che involontariamente a livello diagnostico ...
