Mallinckrodt Announces 2021 Advancing Extracorporeal Photopheresis Immunomodulation Investigator Award (Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021)
Rich diversity of cutting-edge ECP science represented in Mallinckrodt's 2021 research Award
DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
A project that will analyze the immunomodulatory effects of Extracorporeal Photopheresis therapy (ECP) through innate cells has won Mallinckrodt plc's 2021 Advances in Immunomodulatory ECP research Award. This is the fourth year that Mallinckrodt, provider of approved, fully integrated systems for the administration of immunomodulatory therapy via ECP, will present the €50,000 prize during the annual meeting of the European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplant (EBMT). The winning project, submitted by the RIGHT institute (UMR1098) in collaboration with the University Hospital ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
