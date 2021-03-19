Redmi Note 10 Pro sta arrivando!Microsoft Flight Simulator: Raddoppio delle prestazioni con un ...L’impatto della tecnologia sull’industria della finanzaSony e RTS hanno annunciato l'acquisizione di Evolution Championship ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, l’espansione L’Ira dei Druidi arriva il 29 ...SCARLET NEXUS sarà disponibile a giugnoTerraria disponibile anche su StadiaGTA Online: Ricompense Doppie in Arena WarLe ASUS Radeon RT 6700 XT arrivano in ItaliaAGGIORNAMNETO DI AVENGERS SU CONSOLE NEXT-GEN DISPONIBILE

La Spezia removes public benches | old folks bring out chairs

It sparked mutterings from the elderly men who like to chat and while away their time in the ...

La Spezia removes public benches, old folks bring out chairs (Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021) It sparked mutterings from the elderly men who like to chat and while away their time in the Sant'Agostino and Bastione piazzas. So the codgers took chairs from their homes and local bars to sit ...
GENOA, MAR 19 - The Ligurian seaside town of La Spezia has removed its public benches to stop gatherings in the time of COVID so old folks there have started taking out their chairs from home to enjoy ...
