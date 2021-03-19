La Spezia removes public benches, old folks bring out chairs (Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021) It sparked mutterings from the elderly men who like to chat and while away their time in the Sant'Agostino and Bastione piazzas. So the codgers took chairs from their homes and local bars to sit ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
La Spezia removes public benches, old folks bring out chairs"I appreciate the La Spezia irony but the removal was the consequence of disconcerting an irresponsible behaviour last weekend, and was requested by the local law and order committee," responded ...
La Spezia removes public benches, old folks bring out chairsGENOA, MAR 19 - The Ligurian seaside town of La Spezia has removed its public benches to stop gatherings in the time of COVID so old folks there have started taking out their chairs from home to enjoy ...
