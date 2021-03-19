Italy is bringing Europe back to Africa Here’s the strategy

Leggi su formiche

(Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021)is becoming’s door toyet again, as it rediscovers its centrality in the (wider) Mediterranean area and relaunches the EU’s actions in Libya. The Berlin-Brussels-Rome triangulation of the past days seems to suggest as much, what with the Italian minister of defence Lorenzo Guerini in Germany, the High Representative Josep Borrell meeting him and foreign minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome. The stabilisation of Libya remains’s “strategic priority,” as Mr Guerini constantly repeats. All eyes are on the newly formed government of Abdulhamid Dabaiba, tasked with ferrying the country to the December 24 elections. The aim is to preserve this process and avoid dangerous destabilisations (including those coming from outside), by means of increasing thean weight compared to other ...