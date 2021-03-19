First Solar Appoints Kathryn A. Hollister to Board of Directors (Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021) "I'm excited to be part of the First Solar story, lending my experience as it continues to scale ...deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil - fuel electricity generation today. From ... Leggi su padovanews
EnergySage and Eguana Team Up for Texas Homeowners with Residential Energy Storage Rebate ProgramIn response, Eguana is offering Texans a $500 rebate to the first 1,000 homeowners who place an ... Homeowners should visit EnergySage.com to register and sign up to receive custom solar + storage ...
Adani Green Energy raises USD 1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals...revolving project finance facility would initially finance the 1.69 GW hybrid portfolio of solar ... V committed for the facility which will be the first certified green hybrid project loan in India. The ...
Fotovoltaico, Rio Tinto costruirà un impianto per il recupero del tellurioIl maggiore consumatore di tellurio in Nord America è First Solar, azienda statunitense che realizza pannelli solari.
Accordo First Solar e Intersect Power: fornitura per 2,4 GWSiglato un accordo tra First Solar e Intersect Power. La statunitense First Solar fornirà fino a 2,4 GW DC dei suoi moduli solari fotovoltaici Serie 6 ad alte prestazioni, prodotti in modo responsabil ...
