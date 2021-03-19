Face/Off: Adam Wingard vuole coinvolgere John Travolta e Nicolas Cage nel nuovo film (Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021) Adam Wingard è al lavoro su un nuovo film di Face/Off e ha svelato di voler coinvolgere Nicolas Cage e John Travolta. Nicolas Cage e John Travolta potrebbero forse ritornare nel mondo di Face/Off: il regista Adam Wingard ha infatti parlato del progetto svelando che sta cercando di coinvolgere le due star. Il filmmaker ha rilasciato un'intervista a Showbiz CheatSheet per parlare del progetto attualmente in fase di sviluppo. Adam Wingard ha dichiarato parlando del lungometraggio su cui è al lavoro: "Per me Face/Off non è ... Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Face/Off: Adam Wingard vuole coinvolgere John Travolta e Nicolas Cage nel nuovo film… - soulmateherron : ma il sound di off my face, ne vogliamo parlare? sono proprio innamorata #JusticeTheAlbum - Ash71Pietro : Face/Off 2: Nicolas Cage e John Travolta in trattative per tornare - holdthighwts : @intentionss17 Mi spiace solo per off my face così bassa - itsmegiada_ : La mia top 3 di #JusticeTheAlbum escludendo i singoli e le bonus track: 1) Off My Face 2) Ghost 3) Peaches ???????????????????? @justinbieber -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Face Off
Gevo Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial ResultsGruber, Gevo's Chief Executive Officer, said "Net - Zero 1 is a first of a kind, off - the - grid ... Cash at December 31, 2020 was $78.3 million, and the total principal face value of 2020/21 Notes was ...
COVID: 2m distance advisable due to variants - reportThis is especially the case when face masks are taken off to consume food and drink, the report said. .
Face/Off: il regista del sequel vuole il ritorno di John Travolta e Nicolas Cage Cinematographe.it - FilmIsNow
Face/Off 2: Nicolas Cage e John Travolta in trattative per tornareAdam Wingard annuncia che Nicolas Cage e John Travolta sono in trattative per il sequel Face/Off 2 previa approvazione della sceneggiatura.
Face/Off: il regista del sequel vuole il ritorno di John Travolta e Nicolas CageIl regista del prossimo film di Face/Off – Due facce di un assassino ha un particolare desiderio. A febbraio è stato rivelato che il regista di Godzilla vs Kong Adam Wingard er ...
Face OffSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Face Off