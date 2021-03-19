Bunka Fashion Graduate University's Popular Annual Event Going Online for 1st Time (Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021) - "BFGU Online Festival 'Redefining'" Vol.3 Future Generation Released - TOKYO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Bunka Fashion Graduate University (BFGU), a professional Graduate school in Japan, has released "Vol.3 Future Generation," the main content of the Online Event "BFGU Online Festival 'Redefining'." This is the first Online presentation of "Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week (BFGU FW)" attracting more than 4,000 visitors from the Fashion industry every year. The Fashion show by BFGU's Division of Fashion Creation is a collection of released brands in which a huge
Bunka Fashion Graduate University’s Popular Annual Event Going Online for 1st Time- "BFGU Online Festival 'Redefining'" Vol.3 Future Generation Released - TOKYO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunka Fashion Graduate University (BFGU), ...
