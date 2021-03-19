Bunka Fashion Graduate University' s Popular Annual Event Going Online for 1st Time

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021) - "BFGUFestival 'Redefining'" Vol.3 Future Generation Released - TOKYO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/(BFGU), a professionalschool in Japan, has released "Vol.3 Future Generation," the main content of the"BFGUFestival 'Redefining'." This is the firstpresentation of "Week (BFGU FW)" attracting more than 4,000 visitors from theindustry every year. Theshow by BFGU's Division ofCreation is a collection of released brands in which a huge ...