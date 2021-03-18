Justified: il team della serie al lavoro su un nuovo adattamento dei romanzi di Elmore Leonard (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) Gli autori e i produttori di Justified uniranno nuovamente le forze per adattare per il piccolo schermo un romanzo di Elmore Leonard. Il team di Justified si è riformato per sviluppare una serie tratta dal romanzo di Elmore Leonard intitolato City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit e Timothy Olyphant potrebbe avere nuovamente il ruolo di Raylan Givens. Lo show originale era andato in onda per sei stagioni e un totale di 78 episodi su FX, emittente che svilupperà anche il nuovo progetto. Graham Yost, creatore di Justified, sarà produttore esecutivo del progetto, mentre gli sceneggiatori Michael Dinner e Dave Andron saranno co-autori, produttori e co-showrunnner. Dinner, inoltre, sarà impegnato alla regia. Nel progetto ... Leggi su movieplayer
