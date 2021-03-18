Adani Green Energy raises USD 1 35 billion in one of Asia' s largest project financing deals

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) - AHMEDABAD, India, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/Limited (AGEL) raised a USD 1.35debt package for its under-construction renewable asset portfolio through definitive agreements signed with a group of leading international lenders. The revolvingfinance facility would initially finance the 1.69 GW hybrid portfolio of solar and wind renewables to be setup in four SPVs in the state of Rajasthan, India. According to the agreement, 12 international banks - Standard Chartered Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., DBS Bank Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., BNP Paribas, Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, Siemens Bank GmbH and ING Bank N.V committed for the facility which will be the ...