Human Fall Flat Mobile si aggiorna con due nuovi livelliRed Dead Online: Ricompense doppie per le missioni Free RoamSony HT-S40R: Audio home cinema surround a tutta potenzaSony presenta SRS-XB13: uno speaker ultracompatto e potenteRecovery plan, le schede di Draghi sono quelle del Conte 2!Muore a 14 anni poco prima della DAD : Un malore improvviso!Moet et Chandon, sinonimo di champagnePRESENTATO IL CAMPIONATO FERRARI ESPORTS SERIES 2021THE CREW 2 STAGIONE 2 EPISODIO 1: AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITO THE AGENCYDragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds in arrivo su ...

THC BioMed Announces Engagement of Cannabis Cylinder Production Consultant and Option Grant

THC.CSE THCBF - OTCTFHD.F VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (THC BioMed or the ...

zazoom
Commenta
THC BioMed Announces Engagement of Cannabis Cylinder Production Consultant and Option Grant (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) THC.CSE THCBF - OTCTFHD.F VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") Announces that it has engaged a Consultant to carry out an enhancement project on the Company's automated Cannabis Cylinder machine to improve Cannabis Cylinder Production and add automated packaging to the process. The Company has Granted the Consultant 500,000 stock Options upon his Engagement. The Option are subject to a milestone vesting schedule described below and may be exercised at a price of CAD $0.165 per common share, for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. The Options will vest as follows: The ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : THC BioMed

THC BioMed ships THC Kiss Gummies to the Province of B.C. and Launches New E - Commerce Platform

THC. CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD. F VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has shipped its THC Kiss Gummies to B. C. cannabis stores. THC Kiss Gummies are infused with the Company's propriety ...

Fundamental Research Corp Updates Investment Analysis Coverage on THC Biomed

THC. CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD. F VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") discloses that Fundamental Research Corp. has updated its independent investment analysis coverage on THC BioMed with a note and change of ...
Il CBD: qual è la nuova normativa dell'Unione Europea  BiomedicalCuE

THC BioMed Announces Engagement of Cannabis Cylinder Production Consultant and Option Grant

THC.CSE THCBF - OTCTFHD.F  VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged a ...

THC BioMed ships THC Kiss Gummies to the Province of B.C. and Launches New E-Commerce Platform

THC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F  VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : THC BioMed
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : THC BioMed BioMed Announces Engagement Cannabis Cylinder