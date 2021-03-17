THC BioMed Announces Engagement of Cannabis Cylinder Production Consultant and Option Grant (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) THC.CSE THCBF - OTCTFHD.F VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") Announces that it has engaged a Consultant to carry out an enhancement project on the Company's automated Cannabis Cylinder machine to improve Cannabis Cylinder Production and add automated packaging to the process. The Company has Granted the Consultant 500,000 stock Options upon his Engagement. The Option are subject to a milestone vesting schedule described below and may be exercised at a price of CAD $0.165 per common share, for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. The Options will vest as follows: The ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : THC BioMed
THC BioMed ships THC Kiss Gummies to the Province of B.C. and Launches New E - Commerce PlatformTHC. CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD. F VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has shipped its THC Kiss Gummies to B. C. cannabis stores. THC Kiss Gummies are infused with the Company's propriety ...
Fundamental Research Corp Updates Investment Analysis Coverage on THC BiomedTHC. CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD. F VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") discloses that Fundamental Research Corp. has updated its independent investment analysis coverage on THC BioMed with a note and change of ...
Il CBD: qual è la nuova normativa dell'Unione Europea BiomedicalCuE
THC BioMed Announces Engagement of Cannabis Cylinder Production Consultant and Option GrantTHC.CSE THCBF - OTCTFHD.F VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged a ...
THC BioMed ships THC Kiss Gummies to the Province of B.C. and Launches New E-Commerce PlatformTHC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ...
THC BioMedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : THC BioMed