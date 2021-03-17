Red Dead Online: Ricompense doppie per le missioni Free RoamSony HT-S40R: Audio home cinema surround a tutta potenzaSony presenta SRS-XB13: uno speaker ultracompatto e potenteRecovery plan, le schede di Draghi sono quelle del Conte 2!Muore a 14 anni poco prima della DAD : Un malore improvviso!Moet et Chandon, sinonimo di champagnePRESENTATO IL CAMPIONATO FERRARI ESPORTS SERIES 2021THE CREW 2 STAGIONE 2 EPISODIO 1: AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITO THE AGENCYDragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds in arrivo su ...HAVEN: NUOVO STUDIO DI SVILUPPO A LAVORO SU UNA NUOVA IP PLAYSTATION

Skiing | Goggia wins downhill World Cup

It is her second Woreld Cup title after the one she won in 2018. The 28 - year - old became the first ...

zazoom
Commenta
Skiing: Goggia wins downhill World Cup (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) It is her second Woreld Cup title after the one she won in 2018. The 28 - year - old became the first Italian woman to win the Olympic downhill at the 2018 games in PyeongChang. .
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Skiing Goggia

Skiing: Goggia wins downhill World Cup

ROME, MAR 17 - Italy's Sofia Goggia clinched this season's downhill skiing World Cup on Wednesday when the last two races of the season at Lenzerheide, Switzerland, were cancelled due to bad weather. Her triumph is remarkable as ...

Skiing: Brignone disappoints in combined

...after skiing out at the third gate in the slalom having posted the best super - G time. Italy's gold medal hopes were pinned on Brignone after Olympic downhill champ and season dominator Sofia Goggia ...
Sofia Goggia non si ferma più, capolavoro a St. Anton  Virgilio Sport

Final World Cup downhills cancelled

"Due to continuous snowfall and the current situation the jury, in agreement with organisers Swiss Ski and all concerned parties ... fourth consecutive men's downhill title with Italian Sofia Goggia ...

Goggia, Feuz win WCup downhill titles after races cancelled

Goggia was spared having to race for the first time since her ... feat matched only by American great Lindsey Vonn in the last 25 years — then crashed when skiing into the valley after a race was ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Skiing Goggia
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Skiing Goggia Skiing Goggia wins downhill World