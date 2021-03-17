Skiing | Goggia wins downhill World Cup

(Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) It is her second Woreld Cup title after the one she won in 2018. The 28 - year - old became the first Italian woman to win the Olympicat the 2018 games in PyeongChang. .

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Skiing Goggia

Virgilio Sport

ROME, MAR 17 - Italy's Sofiaclinched this season's downhillWorld Cup on Wednesday when the last two races of the season at Lenzerheide, Switzerland, were cancelled due to bad weather. Her triumph is remarkable as ......afterout at the third gate in the slalom having posted the best super - G time. Italy's gold medal hopes were pinned on Brignone after Olympic downhill champ and season dominator Sofia..."Due to continuous snowfall and the current situation the jury, in agreement with organisers Swiss Ski and all concerned parties ... fourth consecutive men's downhill title with Italian Sofia Goggia ...Goggia was spared having to race for the first time since her ... feat matched only by American great Lindsey Vonn in the last 25 years — then crashed when skiing into the valley after a race was ...