Italy sets up COVID victims day (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) ROME, MAR 17 - Italy on Wednesday set up a COVID victims remembrance day on March 18 each year, according to a bill approved by a Senate panel. The bill was unanimously approved by the constitutional ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
sarrelibre : 1 neues Foto in 'Trentino - Alto Adige - Dolomites (Italy)': -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italy sets
Italy sets up COVID victims dayMarch 18 was the day Italy saw its peak daily death toll of almost 3,000 and images of army trucks taking coffins away from full cemeteries in the Lombardy city of Bergamo hit the headlines amid a ...
Oscars: 'Pinocchio' gets costume & makeup nods, Pausini songIt received 15 nominations at the 2020 David di Donatello Awards, Italy's Oscars, winning five: Best Sets and Decorations, Best Costumes, Best Makeup, Best Hair Design and Best Visual Effects. ...
Italy sets up COVID victims dayROME, MAR 17 - Italy on Wednesday set up a COVID victims remembrance day on March 18 each year, according to a bill approved by a Senate panel. The bill was unanimously approved by the constitutional ...
Tennis, Sinner piega Bautista: colpaccio dell'azzurro agli ottavi dell'Atp di DubaiSuper prestazione di Jannik Sinner all' Atp Dubai di tennis : l'altoatesino negli ottavi di finale ha superato lo spagnolo Roberto ...
Italy setsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italy sets