Edge of Tomorrow - Senza domani: Emily Blunt e l'armatura così pesante da farla piangere

Su Italia 1 questa sera va in onda Edge of Tomorrow - Senza domani, il film d'azione con protagonisti Tom Cruise ed Emily Blunt diretto da Doug Liman. E a vederle forse non si direbbe, ma quelle armature ideate appositamente per il film erano così pesanti da portare in lacrime chi le indossava (non Tom Cruise però, al massimo è lui a far piangere le armature). Con più di 170 componenti, per un peso totale di quasi 40 chili l'uno (pesi aggiunti esclusi), gli exosuit utilizzati nella ...

