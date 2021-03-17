A History of Violence, trama e trailer del film in onda mercoledì 17 marzo su IRIS (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) A History of Violence, il film in onda mercoledì 17 marzo 2021 alle 21:0 su IRIS. trama e trailer del film. mercoledì 17 marzo 2021, su IRIS andrà in onda il film “A History of Violence” parte del ciclo “Scorci d’Autore” in onda ogni mercoledì e dedicato alle pellicole firmate da grandi registi di fama e riconosciuto talento. Il film è diretto da David Cronenberg, e si ispira all’omonimo romanzo a fumetti di John Wagner. Viggo Mortensen, Maria Bello e Ed Harris sono i protagonisti. L’appuntamento con il film è alle 21:10 circa su ... Leggi su dituttounpop
Advertising
RazziaUltima : Tanti auguri al regista #DavidCronenberg, autore di capolavori come 'La mosca', 'Videodrome', 'A History of Violenc… - maihardcandy : @JOYCEDlVlSlON @Tadzio89431047 o così A history of violence movie ankle grab scene -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : History Violence
Olocene e Antropocene: significato e differenze" Rob Nixon, "Slow Violence and the Environmentalism of the Poor", Cambridge, MA and London: Harvard University Press, 2011. " Jason W. Moore, "Anthropocene or Capitolocene? Nature, History and the ...
I migliori film in streaming diretti dal grande David CronenbergCinque capolavori diretti da David Cronenberg Videodrome La zona morta La mosca eXistenZ A History of Violence Videodrome (1983) Dopo i successi dei primi horror girati in Canada il primo vero ...
Everycult: A History of Violence di David Cronenberg Everyeye Cinema
New Zealand: Two years since the Christchurch far-right terrorist attackThe official inquiry into the attack that killed 51 Muslim worshippers whitewashed the role of state agencies, which turned a blind eye to the danger of fascist violence.
Augustana hires director to head new sexual violence education and prevention programIn the span of one year, the college went from filing for a grant to fund prevention programs, receiving the grant, and bringing on a director.
History ViolenceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : History Violence