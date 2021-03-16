WuXi Vaccines Achieves Weather-Tight Construction Milestone on Main Building of Manufacturing Facility Despite COVID-19 (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) SHANGHAI and DUNDALK, Ireland, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
WuXi Vaccines, a world-leading vaccine Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced it achieved the Weather-Tight Construction Milestone of its vaccine Manufacturing Facility currently under Construction in Dundalk, Ireland, while the company demonstrated extraordinary resilience Despite COVID-19 challenges. The Facility is expected to be operational in 2022. The modular lab was already in GMP operations since July 2020. WuXi Vaccines signed a 20-year vaccine Manufacturing contract valued at approximately USD $3 billion with a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BioVaxys Enters Major Bioproduction Agreement With Wuxi Biologics (Hong Kong) Ltd. To Synthesize Proteins For Its SARS - CoV - 2 Vaccine And COVID - T? Immunodiagnostic Programs... LMNGF) ("BioVaxys"), the world leader in haptenized protein vaccines for antiviral and cancer applications, announced today that it has entered into a major bioproduction agreement with WuXi ...
BioVaxys Enters Major Bioproduction Agreement With Wuxi Biologics Hong Kong Ltd To Synthesize Proteins For Its SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine And COVID-T Immunodiagnostic Programs Padova News
