WuXi Vaccines Achieves Weather-Tight Construction Milestone on Main Building of Manufacturing Facility Despite COVID-19

SHANGHAI and DUNDALK, Ireland, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Vaccines, a world-leading vaccine ...

WuXi Vaccines Achieves Weather-Tight Construction Milestone on Main Building of Manufacturing Facility Despite COVID-19 (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) SHANGHAI and DUNDALK, Ireland, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/

WuXi Vaccines, a world-leading vaccine Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced it achieved the Weather-Tight Construction Milestone of its vaccine Manufacturing Facility currently under Construction in Dundalk, Ireland, while the company demonstrated extraordinary resilience Despite COVID-19 challenges. The Facility is expected to be operational in 2022. The modular lab was already in GMP operations since July 2020. WuXi Vaccines signed a 20-year vaccine Manufacturing contract valued at approximately USD $3 billion with a ...
BioVaxys Enters Major Bioproduction Agreement With Wuxi Biologics (Hong Kong) Ltd. To Synthesize Proteins For Its SARS - CoV - 2 Vaccine And COVID - T? Immunodiagnostic Programs

