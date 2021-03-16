SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE ARRIVERÀ PRESTO PER CONSOLE E PC (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) BOMBERMAN ritorna con il gameplay che ha reso questo franchise un classico dei party game – esplora i campi di battaglia, trova i power-up nascosti e usali per spazzare via i nemici – l’azione in SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE raggiunge nuovi livelli grazie alla modalità “Battaglia da 64” che offre un’originale esperienza battle royale con supporto fino Leggi su insidethegame.home.blog (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021)ritorna con il gameplay che ha reso questo franchise un classico dei party game – esplora i campi di battaglia, trova i power-up nascosti e usali per spazzare via i nemici – l’azione inraggiunge nuovi livelli grazie alla modalità “Battaglia da 64” che offre un’originale esperienza battle royale con supporto fino

