SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE ARRIVERÀ PRESTO PER CONSOLE E PC

BOMBERMAN ritorna con il gameplay che ha reso questo franchise un classico dei party game – esplora i ...

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE ARRIVERÀ PRESTO PER CONSOLE E PC (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) BOMBERMAN ritorna con il gameplay che ha reso questo franchise un classico dei party game – esplora i campi di battaglia, trova i power-up nascosti e usali per spazzare via i nemici – l’azione in SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE raggiunge nuovi livelli grazie alla modalità “Battaglia da 64” che offre un’originale esperienza battle royale con supporto fino
Super Bomberman R Online arriverà su PC?

Stando alla redazione di Twisted Voxel, Super Bomberman R Online potrebbe quindi approdare in futuro su PC, anche se al momento è difficile prevedere se ciò accadrà su Steam o Epic Games (o altre ...

Konami e la ristrutturazione interna: niente chiusura della divisione gaming

Tra le ultime produzioni interne, ricordiamo Metal Gear Survive, Super Bomberman R e Contra: Rogue Corps , anche se i giocatori stanno chiedendo a gran voce soprattutto i remake/nuovi capitoli di ...
