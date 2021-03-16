Cargill aims to fill chefs' Easter baskets with expanded couverture chocolate line (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) Veliche™ becomes first gourmet brand to bring chocolate sourced from El Salvador and Democratic Republic of Congo to chefs globally MOUSCRON, Belgium, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Easter, a holiday long associated with decadent chocolate eggs and bunnies, serves as the perfect backdrop as Cargill expands its Veliche™ line with two dynamic, Signature Origins dark couverture chocolates. with the announcement, Cargill becomes the only gourmet chocolate supplier to bring the intense flavors of El Salvador and the Democratic Republic of Congo to chefs around the world. "In developing our new Signature Origins products, we searched the cocoa-growing ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
