Mozambico: A Cabo Delgado sono stati brutalmente assassinati anche ...Covid-19, calo nuovi positivi ma 354 morti : AstraZeneca, in ...eFootball PES 2021: Iniziano oggi le qualificazioni a UEFA eEURO 2021SAMSUNG: AL VIA LA VENDITA DI NEO QLEDOverwatch assapora NVIDIA Reflex e il risultato è notevoleMSI: laptop a condizioni davvero speciali per la festa PapàLittle Nightmares II a venduto 1 milione di copieCrash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time recensione PS5 Stati Uniti, Biden : somministrate 100 milioni di dosiCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time disponibile ora su PS5, Xbox X/S e ...

Cargill aims to fill chefs' Easter baskets with expanded couverture chocolate line

Veliche™ becomes first gourmet brand to bring chocolate sourced from El Salvador and Democratic ...

zazoom
Commenta
Cargill aims to fill chefs' Easter baskets with expanded couverture chocolate line (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) Veliche™ becomes first gourmet brand to bring chocolate sourced from El Salvador and Democratic Republic of Congo to chefs globally MOUSCRON, Belgium, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Easter, a holiday long associated with decadent chocolate eggs and bunnies, serves as the perfect backdrop as Cargill expands its Veliche™ line with two dynamic, Signature Origins dark couverture chocolates. with the announcement, Cargill becomes the only gourmet chocolate supplier to bring the intense flavors of El Salvador and the Democratic Republic of Congo to chefs around the world. "In developing our new Signature Origins products, we searched the cocoa-growing ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cargill aims
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Cargill aims Cargill aims fill chefs Easter