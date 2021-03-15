SafeToNet acquires German mobile phone stores to safeguard children online (Di lunedì 15 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
SafeToNet, one of the world's leading cyber safety specialists that safeguards children online, has acquired 77 German mobile phone stores previously owned by Fexcom GMBH and One Brand Solutions GMBH. The stores which sell network contracts from Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone will be renamed as SafeToNet Family stores and will sell smart phones and tablets that are pre-loaded or bundled with SafeToNet's online safety software. SafeToNet's safeguarding technology runs on a child's smart device and uses AI to detect and filter harmful content in real-time.
SafeToNet Acquires Net Nanny
