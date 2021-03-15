Rotherham-Watford (martedì, ore 20:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 15 marzo 2021) La lotta per evitare la retrocessione incrocia quella per la promozione diretta. I Millers hanno appena ottenuto una vittoria importante contro lo Sheffield Wednesday ed ora sono terzultimi a tre punti dalla salvezza ma con ben tre gare da recuperare, contro Brentford, Luton e Coventry, tutte rinviate per COVID. Da parte loro gli Hornets sono InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Risultati calcio live, Martedì 16 marzo 2021 - Calciomagazine...00 Cardiff City - Stoke City Derby County - Brentford FC Middlesbrough FC - Preston North End Luton Town - Coventry City Rotherham United - Watford FC 20:45 AFC Bournemouth - Swansea City Inghilterra ...
Risultati calcio live, Martedì 9 marzo 2021 - Calciomagazine...00 Blackburn Rovers - Swansea City Luton Town - Rotherham United rinv. Inghilterra > League Two ...00 Bristol City U23 - Queens Park Rangers U23 Cardiff City U23 - Watford FC U23 Inghilterra > U18 ...
Birmingham City make double managerial announcementBirmingham City have announced the departure of Aitor Karanka – and the subsequent appointment of Lee Bowyer. The Blues say Karanka has ‘stepped down’ from his position which came under intense ...
Derby County team news v Brentford - Wayne Rooney makes four changesWayne Rooney has made four changes to the Derby County team to face Brentford at Stadium. Andre Wisdom returns and in come Lee Buchanan, Max Bird and Louie Watson. It is Watson's first senior start ...
