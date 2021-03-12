FuelCell Energy Announces Joining Hydrogen Europe (Di venerdì 12 marzo 2021) DANBURY, Conn., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL)
a global leader in fuel cell technology—with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean Energy—today announced it has joined Hydrogen Europe, the leading European association representing the interests of the Hydrogen and fuel cell industry and its stakeholders. FuelCell Energy, by Joining Hydrogen Europe, joins a community of major companies working to significantly advance and accelerate the Hydrogen economy. “We, at FuelCell Energy, have set our sights on becoming a leading ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cinque temi di investimento per cavalcare l''inverno tecnologico'Alcuni esempi sono FuelCell Energy, Plug Power e Ceres Power. Al contrario, scommettiamo al ribasso laddove abbiamo l'impressione che vi sia solo marketing non sostanziato da tecnologie veramente ...
Cinque temi di investimento per chi crede nella tecnologia5G (Sony, Ams Ag) Reti private (Polo Alto Network) Fintech (Cardlytics) Cloud (VMware) Transazione Energetica (FuelCell Energy, Plug Power, Ceres Power) 5G Se ne parla molto, ma se ne vede poco e, si ...
