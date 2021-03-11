Scholle IPN Acquires Flexible Packaging Equipment Company, Bossar (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) NORTHLAKE, Ill., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Scholle IPN, a leading global supplier of Flexible Packaging solutions, announced today that they have completed the purchase of Bossar, a global supplier of Flexible horizontal form-fill-seal Packaging Equipment. The new business combination will leverage the combined capabilities of both businesses to provide one stop shopping for vertically integrated, sustainable solutions for the global Flexible Packaging market. Ross Bushnell, President and CEO of Scholle IPN, said of the combination, "This is an important next step in our continued evolution toward becoming a truly indispensable provider of total Packaging solutions to our customers around the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
