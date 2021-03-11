Pagelle Manchester United-Milan 1-1 | voti e tabellino Europa League 2020 2021

Leggi su sportface

(Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) Ledi1-1, con iai protagonisti e ildel match valido per l’andata degli ottavi di finale di. A Old Trafford i rossoneri giocano molto bene, viene loro annullato un gol per il fallo di mano di Kessie rilevato dal Var e subiscono nella ripresa la rete del giovane Diallo. All’ultimo secondo il pareggio di Kjaer meritatissimo. GLI HIGHLIGHTS(4-2-3-1): Henderson 5.5; Wan-Bissaka 5.5 (28’ st Williams 6), Bailly 6.5, Maguire 6, Telles 6; McTominay 5.5, Matic 6; Greenwood 6, Bruno Fernandes 7 (29’ st Fred 6), James 5 (29’ st Shaw 5.5); Martial 5.5 (1’ st Diallo 7). In panchina: Bishop, Grant, Lindelof, ...