Come acquistare i BitcoinOddyssey: Your Space, Your Way è in uscita prossimamente in Early ...Red Dead Online: Grandi Vantaggi Su Taglie Leggendarie e Famigerati ...Apex Legends disponibile su Nintendo SwitchLa regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambiniWATCH DOGS LEGION MODALITÀ ONLINE DISPONIBILEMicrosoft finalizza l’acquisizione di ZeniMax MediaGoogle Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility app

The Independent | “Il PSG prese Neymar per destabilizzare il mercato e far fallire gli altri top club”

The Independent | “Il PSG prese Neymar per destabilizzare il mercato e far fallire gli altri top club”
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilnapolista©
Quando il PSG prese Neymar alle cifre folli che tutti sappiamo, non comprò solo un giocatore, ma anche ...

zazoom
Commenta
The Independent: “Il PSG prese Neymar per destabilizzare il mercato e far fallire gli altri top club” (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) Quando il PSG prese Neymar alle cifre folli che tutti sappiamo, non comprò solo un giocatore, ma anche il potere di far fallire gli altri top club. “Una delle maggiori motivazioni dell’ingaggio di Neymar era mandare in cortocircuito il mercato perché i proprietari del PSG sapevano che a lungo termine solo una manciata di club sarebbe stata in grado di competere a quel livello”. Lo scrive The Independent in un lungo e argomentato articolo sul crollo economico del calcio innescato proprio da quella operazione di mercato. Che fu – anche – una mossa politica, strategica, intenzionale. Una fonte del giornale inglese all’interno del club parigino afferma che era tutto calcolato: molti altri ...
Leggi su ilnapolista
Advertising

twitternapolista : The Independent: 'Il PSG prese Neymar per destabilizzare il mercato e far fallire gli altri top club' 'Il piano è p… - Spazio_J : Dall'Inghilterra accuse contro Andrea Agnelli: 'Vuole cambiare il format della Champions perché non riesce a vincer… - sportli26181512 : The Independent attacca Agnelli: 'Invece di riordinare il #calcio, pensi al gioco della Juve...': The Independent a… - MoveInArt : Dal 16 febbraio al 04 dicembre 2021 The Independent Wall MAXXI Roma #MoveInArt???? - MetallicRadio : Paola Pellegrini Lexrock - Avuta Mai via #Independent #NowPlaying #Metallic #London #Premier #Radio Click link to l… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Independent

The attack on media freedom in Poland clears the way for an all - out assault on fundamental EU values. You need to protect them

Gazeta Wyborcza was an important symbol of this monumental change - the first independent daily from Elbe to Vladivostok, free from censorship and political pressure. Other countries in the region ...

Eni agrees to sell its Pakistan assets

The newly established Prime International Oil&Gas Company was set up by former Eni employees and Hub Power Company Ltd, Pakistan's largest independent Pakistani power producer, said the statement. ...
Elezioni Usa, The Independent: "Salvini complottista cheerleader di Trump"  La Stampa

Boris Johnson’s proposed Scotland-Northern Ireland tunnel ‘nothing more than a vanity project’

Prime minister’s plan for a fixed crossing over the Irish Sea is not a priority, say ministers in Edinburgh and Belfast ...

I’m off to university, but fear another lockdown could destroy my mental health

After taking a year away from education, I’m itching to begin my postgraduate degree – I accepted the formal offer just a few days ago. I’d always intended to have a gap year of sorts between my ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Independent
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Independent Independent prese Neymar destabilizzare mercato