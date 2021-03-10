THC BioMed ships THC Kiss Gummies to the Province of B.C. and Launches New E-Commerce Platform (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) THC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has shipped its THC Kiss Gummies to B.C. cannabis stores. THC Kiss Gummies are infused with the Company's propriety Kiss cannabis extract. Each package of THC Kiss Gummies contains 4 Gummies with a total of 10 mg of THC. THC BioMed is also pleased to announce that it has updated its website and e-Commerce Platform to better suit the recreational cannabis market. Improvements are ongoing. About THC THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
