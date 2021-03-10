Microland to cover COVID - 19 vaccination costs for all employees and their immediate families (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) Comunicato stampa AdnKronos - pr - newswire BENGALURU, India, ATLANTA and LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Microland, a global digital transformation company, today announced that it would be underwriting the cost of vaccinating all its employees and their immediate families against COVID - 19. Eligible employees will be reimbursed the cost of vaccination ... Leggi su ultimora.news
In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before.
