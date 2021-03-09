Google Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardrivingIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition porta tante novitàAcquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter NeumairASUS annuncia le schede grafiche AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR | ECCO IL RIASSUNTOVideo | Story Trailer di It Takes TwoCovd-19 : Vaccino AstraZeneca anche per over 65enniMONOPOLY: AL VIA L’OPERAZIONE DOPPIA PROBABILITÀ

SILO Compliance and BDO Cayman Sign Strategic Joint Venture Agreement

- The new Joint Venture will accelerate feature development of the industry-leading regulatory ...

zazoom
Commenta
SILO Compliance and BDO Cayman Sign Strategic Joint Venture Agreement (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) - The new Joint Venture will accelerate feature development of the industry-leading regulatory technology, SILO Compliance System, and aims to expand its market reach through BDO's sales channels and customers. GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 SILO Compliance, a leading anti-money laundering ("AML") regulatory technology developer headquartered in the Cayman Islands, today announced that it has entered into a Joint Venture with BDO Cayman, a member of the global BDO network of assurance, tax and financial advisory services companies. As part of the deal, BDO Cayman will acquire a Significant equity interest in SILO. The ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SILO Compliance
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SILO Compliance SILO Compliance Cayman Sign Strategic