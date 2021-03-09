PokerStars launches female insights community, Our Voices, on International Women's Day (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) ONCHAN, Isle of Man, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
To coincide with International Women's Day festivities, PokerStars is launching 'Our Voices', a female insights community for all Women in poker. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8861651-PokerStars-launches-female-insights-community-our-Voices/ Our Voices is a space where PokerStars directly encourages and engages in discussion on both female-focused and general topics, activities and ideas. PokerStars is calling Women from the world of poker; those who work in the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
