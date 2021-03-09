Albycoach : RT @dchinellato: ???? No #NBA players have been vaccinated yet and it won’t be mandatory for them to be vaccinated, commissioner Silver says… - cicciopuz : RT @dchinellato: ???? No #NBA players have been vaccinated yet and it won’t be mandatory for them to be vaccinated, commissioner Silver says… - Fprime86 : RT @dchinellato: ???? No #NBA players have been vaccinated yet and it won’t be mandatory for them to be vaccinated, commissioner Silver says… - CianiG : RT @dchinellato: ???? No #NBA players have been vaccinated yet and it won’t be mandatory for them to be vaccinated, commissioner Silver says… - Ste_Gualdoni : RT @dchinellato: ???? No #NBA players have been vaccinated yet and it won’t be mandatory for them to be vaccinated, commissioner Silver says… -
Nba | we have a problem Sul vaccino anche le star tentennano | ' Scelta personale'
La questione è destinata a generare una discussione complicata nelle settimane a venire, la Nba deve ...
Nba, we have a problem. Sul vaccino anche le star tentennano: 'Scelta personale' (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) La questione è destinata a generare una discussione complicata nelle settimane a venire, la Nba deve affrontare un piano vaccinale che, almeno in questo momento, parte in salita per la resistenza di ... Leggi su gazzetta
