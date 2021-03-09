KVD Beauty Announces a New Global Director of Tattoo Artistry, Miryam Lumpini, Revealing the Next Iconic Chapter for the Brand to Influence ... (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) When having Tattoos meant being labeled an 'outsider,' the Brand challenged the status quo and embedded this personal mark in its DNA, encouraging it as a form of artistic self - expression. Today, ... Leggi su ultimora.news
Cut crease: cos'è e come realizzarloAbbiamo chiesto aiuto a Fanny Maurer, International Make - up Artist di KVD Vegan Beauty, che ci ha fornito tutti i consigli per un Cut Crease da manuale. 1 DOVE REALIZZARE LA LINEA DEL CUT CREASE "...
Due make up esperti (ci) spiegano come truccare gli occhi per valorizzarliMignon, proteso, ampio. Gli sguardi sono infiniti non solo in termini di espressività, ma anche per quanto riguarda le dimensioni. Come truccare gli occhi diventa, quindi, una domanda più che lecita s ...
Cut crease: cos’è e come realizzarloIl Cut Crease è il trucco occhi più amato e copiato sui social. Le icone da seguire per realizzarlo perfettamente: Twiggy, Adele e Lana Del Rey ...
