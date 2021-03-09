Asirom uses Solera' s Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) WESTLAKE, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/introduces Qapter® to bringin the underwriting process for the CASCO car insurance product.VIG is the first company in Romania and one of the first in Europe to use(AI) in theprocess for the vehicles it takes out in insurance.VIG has improved the validation flow ofs related to CASCO insurance, by implementing new technologies that use AI to identify and assess the damages existing at the time of entering the insurance. Currently,customers can perform their own...