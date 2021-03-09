Asirom uses Solera's Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) WESTLAKE, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Asirom introduces Qapter® to bring Artificial Intelligence in the underwriting process for the CASCO car insurance product. Asirom VIG is the first company in Romania and one of the first in Europe to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the risk inspection process for the vehicles it takes out in insurance. Asirom VIG has improved the validation flow of risk inspections related to CASCO insurance policies, by implementing new technologies that use AI to identify and assess the damages existing at the time of entering the insurance. Currently, Asirom customers can perform their own risk ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Asirom uses Solera's Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies... with a single click, the information is sent to Asirom. The photographs used to generate the ... Qapter Intelligent Damage Detection uses Solera's Visual Intelligence technology to detect and document ...
Asirom uses Solera’s Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policiesWESTLAKE, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asirom introduces Qapter® to bring artificial intelligence in the underwriting process for the CASCO car ...
