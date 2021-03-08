SMI Technologies & Consulting sigla una partnership con Mkers Festa della donna 8 marzo : Liliana Segre per le mamme africaneBattipaglia, Rogo in casa anziani : muore badanteSerie A : Risultati della 26.ma giornataCovid, Ministro Speranza : Se curva cresce più zone rosseVaccini, il sindaco Corleone Nicolò Nicolosi si dimetteHoa - The Forest Gameplay WalkthroughAscolti Sanremo 2021, quarta serata 43,3% di shareEcco perché fare ricerche di mercato prima di aprire un account ...La resina epossidica: come si usa e che effetti ottenere

The Athletic – Il Manchester City punta Haaland e Lukaku | secco no dell’Inter

The Athletic – Il Manchester City punta Haaland e Lukaku | secco no dell’Inter
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a intermagazine©
Il Manchester City sulle tracce di Lukaku Nonostante la stagione in corso sia in pieno svolgimento ...

zazoom
Commenta
The Athletic – Il Manchester City punta Haaland e Lukaku: secco no dell’Inter (Di lunedì 8 marzo 2021) Il Manchester City sulle tracce di Lukaku Nonostante la stagione in corso sia in pieno svolgimento c’è chi pensa già alla prossima. Voci dall’Inghilterra confermano l’interesse del Manchester City per Romelu Lukaku. L’Inter dal canto suo non ci vuole sentire e considera incedibile l’attaccante belga. Come riporta The Athletic oggi “l’impatto di Dias dimostra che qualcuno diverso da Haaland potrebbe arrivare e fare esattamente ciò che è necessario – e il City ha una lista che include Romelu Lukaku -: ma l’uomo del Dortmund è quello che i tifosi vogliono sopra tutti gli altri”.  “Sia lui che Lukaku aiuterebbero anche con una fase che il City prevede meno: i contropiedi. In ...
Leggi su intermagazine
Advertising

twitterfcin1908it : Inter, The Athletic conferma: “Il City vuole Lukaku per risolvere un grosso problema” - GruwFrequency : RT @dchinellato: Blake Griffin è diventato free agent e pare deciso a firmare con Brooklyn, anticipa The Athletic. Obiettivo titolo. Blak… - dchinellato : Blake Griffin è diventato free agent e pare deciso a firmare con Brooklyn, anticipa The Athletic. Obiettivo titolo.… - fecciu : @Dagherrotipo1 @rprat75 Ai Clippers tutto gli è concesso, come sveló The Athletic. È il motivo per cui é una squadr… - rprat75 : Avremmo i favoriti per i futuri servizi di Blake Griffin, secondo The Athletic. Vediamo. I Nets hanno bisogno di lu… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Athletic

Risultati calcio live, Sabato 6 marzo 2021 - Calciomagazine

...00 Athletic - MG - Boa Esporte - MG Brasile > Campeonato Sergipano 2021 Primeira Fase 19:15 Dorense ...00 The New Saints - Bala Town Georgia > Erovnuli Liga 2021 12:00 Samgurali Tskhaltubo - FC ...

Coppa del Re: l'ex granata Berenguer decisivo ai supplementari, Athletic Bilbao in finale con il Barcellona

Spread the love L'Athletic Bilbao raggiunge il Barcellona in finale di Coppa del...
Inter, The Athletic conferma: “Il City vuole Lukaku per risolvere un grosso problema”  fcinter1908

Danny Ings out until after international break — Southampton manager Hasenhuttl

Danny Ings will be out for around three weeks and will not return to action until after the international break, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has ...

NBA All-Star Game, skills, 3-point, dunk contest results: Team LeBron wins the game, Giannis wins MVP

Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150. It’s quite fitting that arguably the league’s most-clutch player, Damian Lillard, took over in the fourth quarter sealing the win for Team LeBron. And, of course, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Athletic
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Athletic Athletic Manchester City punta Haaland