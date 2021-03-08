Covd-19 : Vaccino AstraZeneca anche per over 65enniMONOPOLY: AL VIA L’OPERAZIONE DOPPIA PROBABILITÀSMI Technologies & Consulting sigla una partnership con Mkers Festa della donna 8 marzo : Liliana Segre per le mamme africaneBattipaglia, Rogo in casa anziani : muore badanteSerie A : Risultati della 26.ma giornataCovid, Ministro Speranza : Se curva cresce più zone rosseVaccini, il sindaco Corleone Nicolò Nicolosi si dimetteHoa - The Forest Gameplay WalkthroughAscolti Sanremo 2021, quarta serata 43,3% di share

Beyond tribalism An imam’s account of Pope Francis’ Iraq visit

During his trip to Iraq, Pope Francis landed in and departed from Baghdad. Newspapers present this ...

zazoom
Commenta
Beyond tribalism. An imam’s account of Pope Francis’ Iraq visit (Di lunedì 8 marzo 2021) During his trip to Iraq, Pope Francis landed in and departed from Baghdad. Newspapers present this city as the capital of a region heavy with misery, exhibiting the signs of destruction left by the fratricidal conflicts of opposing nationalisms or the violence of the militants of terror. These signs seem to mark the faces of the people who live in Baghdad and the region, leaving them without hope and, perhaps, with a faith that closes up because of the distrust of the other, distrust of the neighbor, distrust of the believer, distrust of the government. A closure of the soul that causes people to think only of themselves and to live in the here-and-now, to worry about the health emergency that spreads disregarding borders. Pope Francis’ journey had the effect of overturning this social depression, it nourished hope in ...
Leggi su formiche
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Beyond tribalism
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Beyond tribalism Beyond tribalism imam’s account Pope