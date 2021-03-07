Manchester United, Solskajer: «Felice di aver battuto il City» (Di domenica 7 marzo 2021) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, allenatore del Manchester United, ha commentato ai microfoni di Sky Sports la vittoria nel derby contro il Manchester City: le sue parole Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, allenatore del Manchester United, ha commentato ai microfoni di Sky Sports la vittoria nel derby contro il Manchester City. «Quando esci dal campo con una vittoria per 2-0, un’altra porta inviolata e una prestazione come questa, non puoi che essere felicissimo. Siamo tornati a fare un po’ quello che volevamo, ovvero giocare un calcio diretto. Dovevamo difendere bene: nessuna squadra al mondo ha una chance contro il Manchester City se non gioca da collettivo. Il primo posto? I Citizens sono troppo avanti per pensare di poterli ... Leggi su calcionews24 (Di domenica 7 marzo 2021) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, allenatore del, ha commentato ai microfoni di Sky Sports la vittoria nel derby contro il: le sue parole Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, allenatore del, ha commentato ai microfoni di Sky Sports la vittoria nel derby contro il. «Quando esci dal campo con una vittoria per 2-0, un’altra porta inviolata e una prestazione come questa, non puoi che essere felicissimo. Siamo tornati a fare un po’ quello che volevamo, ovvero giocare un calcio diretto. Dovevamo difendere bene: nessuna squadra al mondo ha una chance contro ilse non gioca da collettivo. Il primo posto? I Citizens sono troppo avanti per pensare di poterli ...

