Pretty Places è il nuovo singolo di Aly & Aj (Video) Terzo singolo, dopo Slow Dancing e Listen!!!, che anticipa il loro nuovo album di imminente uscita ancora senza titolo. Le sorelle Michalka hanno scelto di allontanarsi dalle sonorità synth pop e dalle influenze anni 80 dei loro ultimi lavori per avvicinarsi a sonorità che richiamano gli anni 90, più strumentali ed organiche nella produzione.Un progetto che si preannuncia interessante ma che lascerà tuttavia un po' di nostalgia a chi come me ha amato i loro lavori degli ultimi quattro anni, raccolti nel loro favoloso album We Don't Stop ascoltabile qua sotto: Aly &; Aj - Pretty Places Testo We could pack up this house, get out of town Drive across country, one tail light out You wouldn't need anything else now, would ya? Just all my books and your old Daytona Yeah, it's fine Where you going, ...
