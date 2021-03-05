A Toronto c’è l’Africa del futuro, di mattoncini Lego (Di venerdì 5 marzo 2021) ROMA – Dopo Black Lives Matter, mattoncini di Lego. Centomila, tutti neri. Trasposizione in chiave afrofuturista, due metri per tre, dell’antica città carovaniera di Kumbi Saleh. L’opera, appena acquisita dal museo Aga Khan di Toronto, è stata realizzata dall’artista canadese-ghanese Ekow Nimako. Leggi su dire (Di venerdì 5 marzo 2021) ROMA – Dopo Black Lives Matter, mattoncini di Lego. Centomila, tutti neri. Trasposizione in chiave afrofuturista, due metri per tre, dell’antica città carovaniera di Kumbi Saleh. L’opera, appena acquisita dal museo Aga Khan di Toronto, è stata realizzata dall’artista canadese-ghanese Ekow Nimako.

