Sheffield United – Aston Villa 3 marzo 2021 alle 18 (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) La sconfitta dello Sheffield United contro il Liverpool domenica significa che i Blades hanno perso quattro partite di campionato di seguito. Le loro speranze di sopravvivenza sono praticamente finite, ma non mi aspetto che gettino la spugna e possono ancora causare problemi nell'incontro Sheffield United – Aston Villa. Sheffield United – Aston Villa a che punto sono le due squadre? Villa ha ottenuto una grande vittoria sul Leeds sabato, che li ha tenuti nella metà superiore della classifica. La squadra di Dean Smith ha in mano le partite con la maggior parte delle squadre sopra di loro, ma non le vedo abbastanza coerenti per entrare nelle posizioni europee. Lo Sheffield ...

