Burnley – Leicester City 3 marzo 2021 ore 18 (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) L'attaccante del Burnley Chris Wood potrebbe rientrare. Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady e Ashley Barnes sono fuori. L'ala del Leicester City Harvey Barnes salterà almeno sei settimane dopo l'intervento al ginocchio. L'attesa assenza di Jonny Evans a causa di un problema al polpaccio potrebbe essere compensata dal potenziale ritorno di Wesley Fofana da un infortunio al bicipite femorale. Jamie Vardy soffriva di un indolenzimento all'inguine dopo la partita di domenica con l'Arsenal, ma è disponibile per l'incontro Burnley – Leicester City. Burnley – Leicester City: a che punto sono le due squadre? Il Burnley ha vinto tre delle ultime quattro partite casalinghe di campionato contro il ...

