As Orbán leaves the EPP | will Salvini enter instead?

On Wednesday the European Popular Party (EPP), the single biggest political entity in the European ...

As Orbán leaves the EPP, will Salvini enter instead? (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) On Wednesday the European Popular Party (EPP), the single biggest political entity in the European Parliament (EP), voted to change its internal rules of procedure to allow for the suspension of an entire party with a simple majority vote. They did so knowingly, as the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had been repeatedly criticised by other EPP members. The fundamentally illiberal and anti-European policies pushed forward by his party, Fidesz, has come under intense pressure in the past years. Matter of fact, the party had been side-lined in recent leader assemblies. Mr Orbán had previously declared that if the new rules were approved, he would have walked away. Which is exactly what happened: when 148 voted in favour, 28 against and 4 abstained, the Hungarian PM announced the withdrawal of all 11 Fidesz MEPs from the EPP before the latter had a ...
