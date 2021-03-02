OANDA clinches two TradingView Broker Awards; Launches TradingView partnership in UK and Europe (Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA has been voted Most Popular Broker and Best Forex and CFD Broker 2020 by TradingView clients in the firm's inaugural TradingView Broker Awards. TradingView is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing social networks for traders, boasting more than 15 million registered users around the world. Launched last year, TradingView's 2020 Broker Awards represent an innovative new take on the classic Broker Awards. Integrated directly with dozens of best-in-class ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA has been voted Most Popular Broker and Best Forex and CFD Broker 2020 by TradingView clients in the firm's inaugural TradingView Broker Awards. TradingView is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing social networks for traders, boasting more than 15 million registered users around the world. Launched last year, TradingView's 2020 Broker Awards represent an innovative new take on the classic Broker Awards. Integrated directly with dozens of best-in-class ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : OANDA clinches45 La migliore pinzatrice in 2021: secondo gli esperti STREETRAPITALIA
OANDA clinches two TradingView Broker Awards; Launches TradingView partnership in UK and EuropeLONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA has been voted Most ...
OANDA clinchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : OANDA clinches