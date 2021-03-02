OANDA clinches two TradingView Broker Awards; Launches TradingView partnership in UK and Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics,has been voted Most Popularand Best Forex and CFD2020 byclients in the firm's inauguralis one of the world's largest and fastest-growing social networks for traders, boasting more than 15 million registered users around the world. Launched last year,'s 2020represent an innovative new take on the classic. Integrated directly with dozens of best-in-class ...