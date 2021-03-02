Pomelli o Maniglie: una guida per aiutarvi nella sceltaChi è il Gen. Figliuolo, nuovo Commissario per l'Emergenza CovidCoronavirus: la Commissione europea presenterà il suo progetto di ...Vaccini Covid: a Napoli gli effetti collaterali svuotano le scuoleSony presenta BRAVIA XR A90J primo TV con intelligenza cognitiva al ...ASUS ROG svela nuovi prodotti per il gamingElettra Lamborghini si sente male a Domenica In, VideoDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO WATCH IN CERAMICAL’Ordine degli Infermieri di Massa Carrara si rinnova. Luca Fialdini ...VALORANT Atto 2 Episodio 2 Astra e il Pass Battaglia

OANDA clinches two TradingView Broker Awards; Launches TradingView partnership in UK and Europe

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency ...

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/

A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA has been voted Most Popular Broker and Best Forex and CFD Broker 2020 by TradingView clients in the firm's inaugural TradingView Broker Awards. TradingView is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing social networks for traders, boasting more than 15 million registered users around the world. Launched last year, TradingView's 2020 Broker Awards represent an innovative new take on the classic Broker Awards. Integrated directly with dozens of best-in-class ...
