La conferenza commerciale tra Iran e Siria

Leggi su ck12

(Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) Ieri sera a Teheran si è svolta unasulla cooperazione internazionale tra, alle presenza di alti funzionari di entrambi i Paesi. Ma continuano le orribili violazioni dei diritti umani in entrambe i Paesi. IDLIB, SYRIA – FEBRUARY 22: Displaced Syrians walk past their makeshift tents build near olive trees near the village of Atmeh on February 22, 2020 in Idlib, Syria. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a speech Tuesday threatened, “imminent operations in Syria’s Idlib if Damascus fails to withdraw behind Turkish positions” The threat comes after Syria’s government and its ally Russia rejected demands to pull back to ceasefire lines agreed upon in the 2018 Sochi accord. More than 900,000 civilians have been displaced by fighting in or around Idlib since December 1. Idlib is the ...