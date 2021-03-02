Beyond Batten Disease Foundation Announces Agreement with Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd to Provide Drug Product for BBDF-101 (Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Beyond Batten Disease Foundation (BBDF) is pleased to announce an Agreement with Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson, to Provide Zavesca® (miglustat) for the development of BBDF-101, a proprietary combination of miglustat and trehalose to treat juvenile Batten Disease (CLN3). Janssen will Provide Drug supply for the clinical trials and Extended Access Program, and right of reference to data within the Zavesca New Drug Application (NDA) to support the development of BBDF-101. CLN3, one of a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
