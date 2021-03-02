Cos’è il diritto d’autore?Ashes of Creation: nuovo videoBethesda News: Il video “DEATHLOOP: una spiegazione”Pomelli o Maniglie: una guida per aiutarvi nella sceltaChi è il Gen. Figliuolo, nuovo Commissario per l'Emergenza CovidCoronavirus: la Commissione europea presenterà il suo progetto di ...Vaccini Covid: a Napoli gli effetti collaterali svuotano le scuoleSony presenta BRAVIA XR A90J primo TV con intelligenza cognitiva al ...ASUS ROG svela nuovi prodotti per il gamingElettra Lamborghini si sente male a Domenica In, Video

Beyond Batten Disease Foundation Announces Agreement with Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd to Provide Drug Product for BBDF-101

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Batten Disease Foundation (BBDF) is pleased to ...

 Beyond Batten Disease Foundation (BBDF) is pleased to announce an Agreement with Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson, to Provide Zavesca® (miglustat) for the development of BBDF-101, a proprietary combination of miglustat and trehalose to treat juvenile Batten Disease (CLN3). Janssen will Provide Drug supply for the clinical trials and Extended Access Program, and right of reference to data within the Zavesca New Drug Application (NDA) to support the development of BBDF-101. CLN3, one of a ...
