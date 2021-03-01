Coronavirus: la Commissione europea presenterà il suo progetto di ...Vaccini Covid: a Napoli gli effetti collaterali svuotano le scuoleSony presenta BRAVIA XR A90J primo TV con intelligenza cognitiva al ...ASUS ROG svela nuovi prodotti per il gamingElettra Lamborghini si sente male a Domenica In, VideoDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO WATCH IN CERAMICAL’Ordine degli Infermieri di Massa Carrara si rinnova. Luca Fialdini ...VALORANT Atto 2 Episodio 2 Astra e il Pass BattagliaSanremo 2021 : ballerina e tecnico Rai positivi e in quarantenaEmesso mandato di arresto per Qinxuan Pan in Murder Of Kevin Jiang, ...

Atlantica Announces the Acquisition of a 135 MW Renewable Energy Plant in California

... AY) (Atlantica), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of ...

zazoom
Commenta
Atlantica Announces the Acquisition of a 135 MW Renewable Energy Plant in California (Di lunedì 1 marzo 2021) ... AY) ("Atlantica"), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the Energy and environment sectors, announced today that it has reached an ...
Leggi su padovanews

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Atlantica Announces

Atlantica Announces the Acquisition of a 135 MW Renewable Energy Plant in California

Coso has found a terrific new home with Atlantica." Following the close of the transaction, Coso's existing management team and the asset management team at Middle River Power will continue to lead ...

Atlantica Announces an Agreement with Algonquin to Acquire a 20 MW Solar Asset in Colombia

... in a measured step to enter into a new market like Colombia, with attractive growth prospects for renewables and with similar characteristics to other Atlantica's markets in South America." Forward-...
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index – Padovanews  Padova News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Atlantica Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Atlantica Announces Atlantica Announces Acquisition Renewable Energy