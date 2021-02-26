X-Creator Challenge Opens for Global Submissions Centering on Intelligent Equipment Solutions for Emergency and Disaster Rescue

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 26 febbraio 2021) XUZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/XCMG, leading construction machinery manufacturer (000425.SZ) has officially launched X-, the third and upgraded edition of the "XCMG Cup" Green Innovation Design Competition, which is composed of two competition categories –roaddesign and geologicaldesign. Both categories of the X-call for groundbreakingdesign ideas to aidandrelief/missions after earthquakes, landslides, mudslides as well as production accidents, especially utilizingtechnologies ...