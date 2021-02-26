PlayStation Plus: i giochi di marzoGTA Online: pattuglia le acque con il Nagasaki Dinghy armatoDEATHLOOP: nuovo trailer e brano originale Déjà vuKnockout City: Beta cross-play e nuovo trailerThe Sims festeggia il 21° compleanno Il massaggio sportivo: come, quando e perchéStrictly Limited Games annuncia Darius Cozmic Revelation per Nintendo ...Red Solstice 2: Survivors verrà pubblicato da 505 Games su PCTetsutetsu Tetsutetsu disponibile da oggi in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2Game Ready: nuovi driver per la GeForce RTX 3060

X-Creator Challenge Opens for Global Submissions Centering on Intelligent Equipment Solutions for Emergency and Disaster Rescue

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, leading construction machinery ...

X-Creator Challenge Opens for Global Submissions Centering on Intelligent Equipment Solutions for Emergency and Disaster Rescue

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/

XCMG, leading construction machinery manufacturer (000425.SZ) has officially launched X-Creator Challenge, the third and upgraded edition of the "XCMG Cup" Green Innovation Design Competition, which is composed of two competition categories – Intelligent road Emergency Equipment design and geological Disaster Rescue Equipment design. Both categories of the X-Creator Challenge call for groundbreaking Equipment design ideas to aid Emergency and Disaster relief/Rescue missions after earthquakes, landslides, mudslides as well as production accidents, especially utilizing Intelligent technologies ...
