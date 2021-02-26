GCLSI Delivers G-Home Solar Kits to Germany' s Enpal

GTA Online: pattuglia le acque con il Nagasaki Dinghy armatoDEATHLOOP: nuovo trailer e brano originale Déjà vuKnockout City: Beta cross-play e nuovo trailerThe Sims festeggia il 21° compleanno Il massaggio sportivo: come, quando e perchéStrictly Limited Games annuncia Darius Cozmic Revelation per Nintendo ...Red Solstice 2: Survivors verrà pubblicato da 505 Games su PCTetsutetsu Tetsutetsu disponibile da oggi in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2Game Ready: nuovi driver per la GeForce RTX 3060PAW PATROL: ARRIVA LA LINEA CHARGED UP

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCLSI" or "the Company") (Shenzhen:002506), a leading photovoltaics (PV) company in China, has successfully delivered an order of its G-Home Solar Kits to Enpal, Germany's cutting-edge Solar energy solutions provider. This represents a major step forward in GCLSI's evolution in overseas markets, as it grows from a supplier of standard new energy equipment to a customized solutions service provider as well. G-Home Solar Kit comprises GCL high efficiency modules and balance of system (BOS). As the system is pre-assembled, it simplifies installation and cuts installation time significantly. In September 2020, GCLSI ...
