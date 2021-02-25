Sense of duty or heroism? Healthcare personnel role in Italy (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) Eurispes has gathered Italian people’s opinions about the Healthcare personnel work in the last twelve months and about the efficiency of the National Health System. 39.1% of Italians believe that doctors and nurses have just fulfilled their duty in the emergency, while the percentage of those who consider them heroes is slightly lower (37.3%); only 7.2% think that they have dealt with the emergency inadequately, but many were unable to express a judgment (16.4%). The idea that health professionals have just fulfilled their duty is more widespread among those with a higher education qualification (diploma or university degree) while the judgment of a heroic quest is prevalent among those with an elementary license or no university degree. In the North-West of the country there is a clearer belief that doctors and ... Leggi su leurispes
