Derby-Nottingham Forest venerdì | ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Leggi su infobetting

(Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) Due punti in meno in classifica per i Rams rispetto ai due volte campioni d’Europa del, che però hanno giocato una partita in più. Più o meno posizionati alla stessa distanza delle due zone calde, nel bene e nel male, questi due club stanno però vivendo un ottimo periodo. Sei vittorie nelle ultime InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e