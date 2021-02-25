Nuovi Malware per spiare le vittime, ecco lo Stalkerware!Vaccino AstraZeneca: 5mln di dosi in Italia a MarzoVoid Terrarium ++ arriverà su PS5 a maggioSUPER SMASH BROS ULTIMATE: presentazione di PYRA e MYTHRAJitsu Squad finanziato su KickstarterRed Dead Online: metti alla prova la tua mira nelle Gare al bersaglio ...State of Play questo giovedì 25 di febbraioDigitalizzazione: il Wi-Fi 6 entra a scuolaAVerMedia presenta le webcam CAM 310P e CAM 315 Destiny 2 - Racconto dell'Uomo Morto - Trailer

Comscore Expands Cookie-Free Audience Targeting Solutions for Europe | Adding B2B-Based Predictive Audiences

Comscore Expands its Predictive Audiences solution to even more European markets and announces ...

zazoom
Commenta
Comscore Expands Cookie-Free Audience Targeting Solutions for Europe, Adding B2B-Based Predictive Audiences (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) Comscore Expands its Predictive Audiences solution to even more European markets and announces partnership with Eyeota RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is excited to announce the expansion of its Predictive Audiences capabilities across even more European markets, in addition to the current capabilities available in the UK and Germany. This first of its kind GDPR-friendly, Cookie-Free Targeting capability enables advertisers to reach Audiences Based on granular consumer behaviours through privacy-friendly contextual signals Based on B2B data. Following its launch of Predictive ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Comscore Expands

Comscore Expands Cookie-Free Audience Targeting Solutions for Europe, Adding B2B-Based Predictive Audiences

Comscore expands its Predictive Audiences solution to even more European markets and announces partnership with Eyeota  RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Comscore Expands
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Comscore Expands Comscore Expands Cookie Free Audience