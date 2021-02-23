UCB and Microsoft Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Development (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) BRUSSELS and ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
UCB and Microsoft have announced a new multi-year, strategic Collaboration to combine Microsoft's computational services, cloud, and artificial intelligence (AI) with UCB's Drug Discovery and Development capabilities. As several Drug Discovery activities require the analysis of high-dimensional data sets or multi-modal unstructured information, Microsoft's platform can support UCB's scientists, including its data scientists, to discover new medicines in a more efficient and innovative way. The Collaboration builds on the work UCB and Microsoft have already embarked on around COVID-19. As part of the COVID Moonshot project, UCB's medicinal and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
