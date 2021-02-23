American Wave Machines, Inc. Announces PerfectSwell® Shizunami (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) Project Nears Completion in Preparation for Olympic Training SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) Announces PerfectSwell® Shizunami (??????????PerfectSwell®) has been constructed in record time in surf town Shizunami, Makinohara, Japan. Many local surf shops including Jack Ocean Sports serve a large population of local and travelling surfers already. The construction of the PerfectSwell® Surf Technology venue was accomplished in the year that has seen highly disruptive business conditions affecting world travel and challenges to productivity. In cooperation, licensee Surf Stadium Japan (SSJ) and AWM overcame supply chain and logistics challenges to deliver thousands of components. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) Announces PerfectSwell® Shizunami (??????????PerfectSwell®) has been constructed in record time in surf town Shizunami, Makinohara, Japan. Many local surf shops including Jack Ocean Sports serve a large population of local and travelling surfers already. The construction of the PerfectSwell® Surf Technology venue was accomplished in the year that has seen highly disruptive business conditions affecting world travel and challenges to productivity. In cooperation, licensee Surf Stadium Japan (SSJ) and AWM overcame supply chain and logistics challenges to deliver thousands of components. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : American Wave
American Wave Machines, Inc. Announces PerfectSwell® ShizunamiProject Nears Completion in Preparation for Olympic Training SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announces PerfectSwell ® Shizunami (PerfectSwell ® ) has been constructed in record time in surf town Shizunami, Makinohara, Japan. Many local surf shops ...
Il nuovo singolo di Devis Simonetti : "L' Aurora"!...(uscito per la Media Company Audio Ferox / Paige 2013) è la prova evidente di quanto la new - wave, ..."When Aliens Call My Name" e il singolo EBM con il gruppo elettronico Arbeiter "American ...
Sta per Arrivare la Nuova Wave Pool di American Wave Machines surfcorner.it
American Wave Machines, Inc. Announces PerfectSwell® ShizunamiSOLANA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announces PerfectSwell ® Shizunami (??????????PerfectSwell ®) has been constructed in record time in surf town Sh ...
American WaveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : American Wave