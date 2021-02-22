Atalanta Napoli streaming partita in direttaLa nonna di Avellino cammina per 15 chilometri: Volevo essere ...Una vacca... Gozzini insulta pesantemente Giorgia MeloniBimbo malato, il padre lo strangola e poi si suicidaGrande festa dai “Fratelli” a Massa per il carnevale e le iniziative ...Disponibili i preordini per Nintendo Switch dell'OST in triplo vinile ...Truffa vaccini : Inchieste in tutta ItaliaEscursionisti dispersi sul Velino : trovato corpo ragazzaGTA Online: gratis il nuovo Dinka VerusNVIDIA: GeForce NOW celebra l’indie

Haier' s 70 million Euro Refrigeration plant in Romania to start production in late Spring 2021

BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Europe announces that construction of the first ...

Haier Europe announces that construction of the first Haier Refrigeration production facility in the EU is proceeding according to schedule, with production expected to start in late Spring 2021. This production facility will manufacture best-in-class refrigerators, both built-in and freestanding for Haier Europe's 3 brands – Candy, Hoover and Haier - with a focus on connectivity and preservation. This large investment project exceeds EUR 70 million. The factory will have 63,000 square meters floor space on a total land of 130.000 square meters, ...
