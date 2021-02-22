Haier's 70 million Euro Refrigeration plant in Romania to start production in late Spring 2021 (Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Haier Europe announces that construction of the first Haier Refrigeration production facility in the EU is proceeding according to schedule, with production expected to start in late Spring 2021. This production facility will manufacture best-in-class refrigerators, both built-in and freestanding for Haier Europe's 3 brands – Candy, Hoover and Haier - with a focus on connectivity and preservation. This large investment project exceeds EUR 70 million. The factory will have 63,000 square meters floor space on a total land of 130.000 square meters, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Haier Europe announces that construction of the first Haier Refrigeration production facility in the EU is proceeding according to schedule, with production expected to start in late Spring 2021. This production facility will manufacture best-in-class refrigerators, both built-in and freestanding for Haier Europe's 3 brands – Candy, Hoover and Haier - with a focus on connectivity and preservation. This large investment project exceeds EUR 70 million. The factory will have 63,000 square meters floor space on a total land of 130.000 square meters, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Haier million
Haier's 70 million Euro Refrigeration plant in Romania to start production in late Spring 2021Haier Tech factory in numbers: 70+ million euros investment 63,000 square meters Floor Space130000 square meters of land800 new jobsUp to 1 million fridges/year produced About HAIER Europe Haier ...
Haier's 70 million Euro Refrigeration plant in Romania to start production in late Spring 2021Haier Tech factory in numbers: 70+ million euros investment 63,000 square meters Floor Space130000 square meters of land800 new jobsUp to 1 million fridges/year produced About HAIER Europe Haier ...
Dalla Cina alla Lombardia, delocalizzazione al contrario: Candy riporta le lavatrici in Italia QuiFinanza
Haier’s 70 million Euro Refrigeration plant in Romania to start production in late Spring 2021BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Europe announces that construction of the first Haier refrigeration production facility in the EU ...
Haier millionSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Haier million